Country Musician Alan Jackson Announces Silverbelly Whiskey

Country Music Hall of Famer inductee Alan Jackson on Wednesday announced the release of a whiskey brand, Silverbelly Whiskey. The brand describes the whiskey as “Tastes Like ’90s Country.”

Silverbelly’s first product, Silverbelly Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, is available for preorder now, priced at $39.99. It is also available on shelves in Tennessee and will soon be made available nationwide, according to a news release. The bourbon was hand-picked by Jackson.

Jackson’s daughter, sommelier and USA Today best-seeling author Mattie Jackson Selecman, wrote the following about the whiskey:

“Crafted in honor of classic, bourbon style whiskey, Silverbelly tips its hat to the spirit at the heart of this country. Its smooth texture and medium-light body make it perfect to sip neat at the end of a long day or to raise in a toast of celebration, mixed in your favorite Old Fashioned or Manhattan cocktail. With a subtle kiss of oak and traditional flavors of caramel, spiced apples, and toasty brown sugar, Silverbelly is as American as whiskey comes – a true taste of home.”

The name “Silverbelly” comes from the color of Jackson’s iconic cowboy hat.

Jackson has won many awards over the course of his career, including two Grammy Awards.

Silverbelly Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Tasting Notes

Proof: 91

Nose: Brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey

Taste: Sweet, smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish.

