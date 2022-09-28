Templeton Barrel Strength Rye Returns for 4th Year

On Wednesday, Iowa-based Templeton Distillery announced the launch of the 2022 edition of its Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey. Templeton first introduced its Barrel Strength expression in 2018 and followed it with 2019 and 2020 releases.

Templeton Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey is made with a number of barrels that vary in age and maturity.

“Our Barrel Strength series is dedicated to producing innovative offerings with compelling taste profiles and our Barrel Strength 2022 iteration is our most exciting release yet,” Blair Woodall, senior vice president of Templeton Distillery, said in a news release. “We’re delighted to share this new Barrel Strength 2022 expression with the world of our fans who seek a quality rye.”

Templeton makes its rye whiskey from a mashbill composed of 95% rye and 5% malted barley.

Templeton Rye Barrel Strength 2022 is a barrel-strength, non-chill-filtered straight American rye whiskey bottled at a powerful 57.3% ABV. It is available in limited quantities in the U.S. and select international markets including the EU for $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Templeton Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey 2022 Tasting Notes

Nose: Intense aromatics, succulent exotic fruit and honey with decadent aromas of toasted oak

Taste: Rich and fully rounded with sweet notes of sugar-dusted raisins, subtle dark chocolate, complimented spectacularly by black pepper spiciness

Finish: Long and lingering with a warming balance of wood spice and dried summer fruits that slowly fades to delicate notes of spiced ginger and oak

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!