2022 Edition of Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon Launches

On Tuesday, Louisville, Kentucky distillery Angel’s Envy released its annual Cask Strength whiskey, Angel’s Envy 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels. This limited-edition, 119.8-proof whiskey is the 11th release in Angel’s Envy’s Cask Strength program. Launching Tuesday, 16,980 bottles will be available at select retailers in all 50 U.S. states, including at the Angel’s Envy distillery in downtown Louisville.

“Our annual Cask Strength expression is our most highly anticipated annual tradition at Angel’s Envy, both for our team and for our fans, and this year’s release is special – not just because it is an exceptional whiskey, but because it also marks an exciting time in Angel’s Envy’s growth,” Gigi DaDan, general manager of Angel’s Envy, said in a news release. “Looking ahead, we can’t wait to see the unique perspective that our new Master Distiller Owen Martin will bring to the Cask Strength program as he oversees it with the support of our best-in-class production team.”

Martin joined Angel’s Envy in September, departing top-notch Colorado distillery Stranahan’s to become the Louisville brand’s first master distiller since 2013.

We were able to taste Angel’s Envy Cask Strength 2022 prior to its release. Check out our review here.

