TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon Accompanies FOX Drama 'Monarch'

TV network FOX has partnered with Next Century Spirits to release a bourbon inspired by the upcoming drama “Monarch,” starring Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon.

TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon was aged twice in charred, new American oak barrels and is said to have notes of sweetness and smoke with a smooth, long finish. Inspired by Monarch’s “Texas Truthteller” character, Albie Roman, TruthTeller 1839 is the official bourbon whiskey of FOX’s musical drama.

Only Dottie could build a legacy like this. #Monarch pic.twitter.com/wyCIWrlUhf — Monarch on FOX (@MonarchOnFOX) September 3, 2022

“This award-winning bourbon is made for those who never back down, keep their heads held high, and always speak their truth.” ReserveBar said in a news release.

TruthTeller 1839, the double-barreled straight bourbon whiskey, will be available exclusively through ReserveBar when the series premieres this Sunday. It’s available for preorder now.

TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via ReserveBar

Nose: Freshly baked gingerbread, with notes of pear, honeydew melon, green apple, and honey.

Taste: Caramel apple, waffle cone, cinnamon sugar, and just a hint of rye spice and pink peppercorn.

Finish: Toasted almond and lightly toasted American oak, a whiff or rolled cigar, leather, and campfire smoke on the tail end

