 TX Whiskey Announces Sixth Experimental Series Release
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

TX Straight Bourbon Helps Oenophiles and Whiskey Aficionados Find Common Ground With Latest Experimental Series Release

Cynthia MerstenSep 7th, 2023, 3:00 pm

TX WhiskeyTX Whiskey is launching its sixth expression in the brand’s Experimental Series, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Barrels on Saturday, September 16 according to a news release from the brand. The series was created to push the boundaries of the Pernod Ricard-owned Texas whiskey company.

The sixth release is finished in Kenwood Vineyards Yoakim Cabernet Barrels.

“This experimental release comes from wine that has been aged in French and American Oak barrels for 24 months, allowing the cabernet to remain locked in the oak and seal its terrific flavors,” stated Head Distiller, Evan Brewer in the release. “The barrels were filled with our TX Bourbon and moved to our rickhouses here in Texas to pick up the decadent flavors you will find on the nose and palate.”

Just 1100 bottles of TX Experimental Series TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Barrels will be available for purchase with the suggested retail price of $40. The limited release is only available in 375ml bottles, with an eight-bottle purchase limit per customer.

About TX Whiskey

TX Whiskey is made at the Firestone and Robertson Distilling Co. in Fort Worth. With a 112-acre property, it is one of the largest distilleries according to the brand.

Firestone and Robertson Distilling Co. was founded in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, two friends whose children were in the same playgroup.

According to the two founders, neither knew of the other’s ambitions of leaving the corporate world behind and entering the whiskey business. Both Robertson and Firestone made plans to visit the same craft distillery to learn more about whiskey making and eventually ran into one another. The rest was fate.

The Experimental Series was launched to “feature a line of innovative products that continue to rival anything TX has created before,” according to the brand. Previous releases have included the TX High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Rum & Cognac Barrels and TX Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled In Bond.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

You may also like: