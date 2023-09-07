TX Whiskey Announces Sixth Experimental Series Release

TX Whiskey is launching its sixth expression in the brand’s Experimental Series, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Barrels on Saturday, September 16 according to a news release from the brand. The series was created to push the boundaries of the Pernod Ricard-owned Texas whiskey company.

The sixth release is finished in Kenwood Vineyards Yoakim Cabernet Barrels.

“This experimental release comes from wine that has been aged in French and American Oak barrels for 24 months, allowing the cabernet to remain locked in the oak and seal its terrific flavors,” stated Head Distiller, Evan Brewer in the release. “The barrels were filled with our TX Bourbon and moved to our rickhouses here in Texas to pick up the decadent flavors you will find on the nose and palate.”

Just 1100 bottles of TX Experimental Series TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Barrels will be available for purchase with the suggested retail price of $40. The limited release is only available in 375ml bottles, with an eight-bottle purchase limit per customer.

About TX Whiskey

TX Whiskey is made at the Firestone and Robertson Distilling Co. in Fort Worth. With a 112-acre property, it is one of the largest distilleries according to the brand.

Firestone and Robertson Distilling Co. was founded in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, two friends whose children were in the same playgroup.

According to the two founders, neither knew of the other’s ambitions of leaving the corporate world behind and entering the whiskey business. Both Robertson and Firestone made plans to visit the same craft distillery to learn more about whiskey making and eventually ran into one another. The rest was fate.

The Experimental Series was launched to “feature a line of innovative products that continue to rival anything TX has created before,” according to the brand. Previous releases have included the TX High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Rum & Cognac Barrels and TX Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled In Bond.

