TX Whiskey Launches Campaign Starring Actor Scoot McNairy

TX Whiskey on Tuesday announced a new campaign to highlight its Texan roots starring award-winning actor and producer, Scoot McNairy, who was born and raised in Texas.

The campaign includes multiple video assets with the tone throughout intended to evoke a challenger mindset with Texan edge. This partnership marks the first celebrity collaboration in the brand’s history.

“I believe that people come together when we stretch ourselves beyond our community. As Texas is ever-changing, we’re constantly welcoming new communities to our state,” McNairy said in a news release. “I want to share a Texas rooted brand with the world, giving them something to remember us by, something that brings us together and ultimately enjoying a whiskey made by Texans that value hospitality for all. After all, sharing a drink with your neighbor is the Texas way.”

McNairy is known for his work in “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave,” “True Detective,” “Gone Girl” and more. According to the news release, TX chose McNairy due to his “Texas authenticity and likeminded appreciation for the state. Hailing from the Lone Star State, McNairy fully embodies the principles all Texans stand for: courage, generosity, hospitality, independence and loyalty.”

TX’s portfolio comprises a blended whiskey, straight bourbon, barrel-proof bourbon, bottled-in-bond, barrel finishes and cognac.

“With TX Whiskey in double digit growth for the past eight years, we are excited to punctuate its sustained success with its first big marketing campaign, ‘Our Whiskey, Our Way’,” said Pam Forbus, CMO, Pernod Ricard USA. “As a Texan transplant myself, I know there is a tremendous amount of pride in being a Texan and we feel we really tapped into that Texas authenticity with this campaign. We want our consumers to see the big ‘TX®’ on our bottle and wear that as a badge of pride – a whiskey founded in their home state that they can be proud to have.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!