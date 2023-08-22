VIDEO: Four Roses 2023 Limited Edition Bourbon Review

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West is back with a new tasting: Four Roses 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch.

This year’s edition of the highly rare annual bourbon release is the most exciting member of the series ever, in our book, featuring unprecedented 25-year-old bourbon stocks in the blend.

In the following video, West unboxes the sample from Four Roses and tastes the illustrious bourbon for the first time.

For more information on the release, which was announced Tuesday morning, click here. To read our official review, click here.

