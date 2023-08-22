 VIDEO: Four Roses 2023 Limited Edition Bourbon Review
VIDEO: Spirits Critic Unboxes and Reviews Four Roses 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch

David MorrowAug 22nd, 2023, 1:09 pm

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West is back with a new tasting: Four Roses 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch.

This year’s edition of the highly rare annual bourbon release is the most exciting member of the series ever, in our book, featuring unprecedented 25-year-old bourbon stocks in the blend.

In the following video, West unboxes the sample from Four Roses and tastes the illustrious bourbon for the first time.

For more information on the release, which was announced Tuesday morning, click here. To read our official review, click here.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

