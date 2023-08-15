WATCH: Critic Tastes Dr DisRespect's Black Steel Bourbon

Prolific video-game streamer Guy Beahm — aka Dr DisRespect — made headlines in November when he released his whiskey brand, Black Steel Bourbon. The streamer’s dedicated fanbase bought out the first batch so quickly that it sold out within hours of launching.

Fortunately, batch 2 arrived in May, and Whiskey Raiders Chief Spirits Critic Jay West was able to get his hands on a bottle. In a YouTube video released Tuesday, West tasted the bourbon for the first time and gave his thoughts.

Check out the video, and be sure to give it a like, plus subscribe to the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel! We’re going to be posting much more whiskey content over on the YouTube side going forward, so make sure you’re subscribed so you can stay up to date.

To read West’s official review of Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2, click here.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!