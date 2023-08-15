 WATCH: Critic Tastes Dr DisRespect's Black Steel Bourbon
Bourbon

David MorrowAug 15th, 2023, 6:43 pm

Prolific video-game streamer Guy Beahm — aka Dr DisRespect — made headlines in November when he released his whiskey brand, Black Steel Bourbon. The streamer’s dedicated fanbase bought out the first batch so quickly that it sold out within hours of launching.

Fortunately, batch 2 arrived in May, and Whiskey Raiders Chief Spirits Critic Jay West was able to get his hands on a bottle. In a YouTube video released Tuesday, West tasted the bourbon for the first time and gave his thoughts.

Check out the video, and be sure to give it a like, plus subscribe to the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel! We’re going to be posting much more whiskey content over on the YouTube side going forward, so make sure you’re subscribed so you can stay up to date.

To read West’s official review of Black Steel Bourbon Batch 2, click here.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

