VIDEO: Wild Turkey Master's Keep Voyage Review

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes the latest Master’s Keep release from Wild Turkey. The 2023 Master’s Keep is a 10-year-old bourbon finished in Jamaican rum casks sourced from Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey’s sister company under the Campari umbrella.

A collaboration between Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Appleton Estate Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage is the first rum-finished whiskey ever released by Wild Turkey.

In the video, West tastes Voyage for the first time, gives his initial tasting notes and thoughts, ponders how it stacks up to Master’s Keep releases of years past and discusses his opinion on if it’s worth the $275 price tag.

Click here to read our review of Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage.

