 VIDEO: Wild Turkey Master's Keep Voyage Review
VIDEO: First Taste of Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

David Morrow Aug 23rd, 2023

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes the latest Master’s Keep release from Wild Turkey. The 2023 Master’s Keep is a 10-year-old bourbon finished in Jamaican rum casks sourced from Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey’s sister company under the Campari umbrella.

A collaboration between Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Appleton Estate Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage is the first rum-finished whiskey ever released by Wild Turkey.

In the video, West tastes Voyage for the first time, gives his initial tasting notes and thoughts, ponders how it stacks up to Master’s Keep releases of years past and discusses his opinion on if it’s worth the $275 price tag.

Click here to read our review of Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

