Country Band Whiskey Myers Launches Uncle Chicken's Bourbon

Country-rock band Whiskey Myers is staying true to its name by launching its very own bourbon brand.

The band announced the launch of Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey on Tuesday. To launch Uncle Chicken’s, Whiskey Myers partnered with craft whiskey producer Bespoken.

“We didn’t want to create just another mundane bourbon – Uncle Chicken’s embodies that renegade spirit,” Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers said in a news release.

The brand describes the whiskey as an “enigmatic bourbon [that] combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques, resulting in a whiskey that harmonizes complexity and smoothness in every sip.”

Because Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey is classified as a bourbon, we know it is distilled from a mashbill of at least 51% corn; made in the U.S.; and aged in new, charred oak barrels for at least four years, since the label doesn’t bear an age statement.

Beyond those details and the ABV (47%), we don’t know much about this product, however. The brand hasn’t offered details on mashbill, age or how many barrels of this whiskey has been produced.

“Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey encapsulates the untamed essence of Whiskey Myers and their relentless pursuit of breaking boundaries,” Bespoken CEO Peter Iglesias said. “This release expands the possibilities of what a whiskey can be, inviting enthusiasts on an exhilarating journey with every sip.”

Uncle Chicken’s is available online at www.unclechickenswhiskey.com for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. At the time of this article’s publishing, the bourbon was on sale for $54.99.

Whiskey Myers has sold more than 1.75 million albums and earned over 2.4 billion streams. The band appeared in the hit Paramount show “Yellowstone” and has had its music featured in the Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and the CBS series “SEAL Team.”

Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Smooth butterscotch and savory vanilla

Taste: Black pepper

Finish: Caramel and roasted almond notes finish off every sip

