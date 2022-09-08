Wild Turkey's 101 Bold Nights Program Supports Musicians

Kentucky whiskey distillery Wild Turkey on Thursday announced that the brand, along with actor Matthew McConaughey, who is Wild Turkey’s creative director, will once again host 101 Bold Nights. In a news release, Wild Turkey described 101 Bold Nights as an annual program designed to “showcase bold storytelling and support emerging musicians who help shape the culture in their communities.”

As part of the program, Wild Turkey is launching a mentorship competition, #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, an initiative developed in collaboration with Spaceflight Records, a nonprofit record label based in Austin, Texas.

“Music shapes culture,” McConaughey said in a news release. “It creates community, brings people together and offers a soundtrack to life’s most important moments. Along with Wild Turkey and its partner Spaceflight Records, I am thrilled to announce the 101 Bold Nights Music Mentorship to support emerging artists who are crafting inspiring music.”

The competition will aim to find and support an emerging musical artist who has “demonstrated a passion for trusting their spirit and telling bold stories through their craft.” The winner will be rewarded with hands-on mentoring and professional advice from Spaceflight Records.

Musicians, singers and bands across the U.S. can apply by posting a performance on Instagram. Each applying artist should tell Wild Turkey their story in the caption of the post and tag @WildTurkey as well as use the hashtag #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship.

“Wild Turkey launched the 101 Bold Nights program to give back to people who follow their instinct, just as Wild Turkey’s Jimmy Russell, the longest-tenured active master distiller in the global spirits industry, has done throughout his career,” Mark Watson, marketing director at Campari America, said in a news release. “We are extremely proud to continue this initiative by partnering with Spaceflight Records to support and celebrate emerging artists who express their bold stories through meaningful music.”

Beyond the mentorship program, Wild Turkey will be present at musical festivals and cultural events in Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, including at the 101 Bold Nights flagship benefit concert in Austin on Oct. 8. The concert will include live performances by Heartless Bastards and emerging artists the Greyhounds and Kalu & The Electric Joint. All bar proceeds from this concert will support Spaceflight Records.

“Collaborating with Wild Turkey to enable emerging artists to pursue their dreams is incredibly impactful,” said Brett Orrison, founder of Spaceflight Records. “We created Spaceflight to develop, promote, and advance the careers of musicians and recording artists, which is not possible without the support of others. Wild Turkey’s dedication to providing a platform for artists aligns perfectly with our mission. We are grateful for Wild Turkey’s generous donation and look forward to seeing the partnership come to life in the form of bold, meaningful music.”

Wild Turkey’s 101 Bold Nights experiences will be held at the following:

Sept. 8-Oct. 27 on Thursdays, Dallas: AT&T Performing Arts Center Patio Sessions

Sept. 15-18, Louisville, KY: Bourbon & Beyond

Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Memphis, TN: Mempho Fest

Oct. 2, Nashville, TN: Geodis Park

Oct 8, Austin: 400 Congress Ave. (4th and Congress)

Oct. 15, Dallas: AT&T Performing Arts Center Gala

