Campari to Spend $161M Building 2nd Wild Turkey Distillery

On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced major news from Campari. The spirits giant will invest $161 million to add a second distillery to the campus of its Wild Turkey whiskey brand in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

“This investment by Campari Group adds to the historic momentum the commonwealth is currently experiencing in our signature bourbon and spirits industry,” Beshear said in a statement. “Kentucky is coming off our best year for growth in the spirits industry, with over $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentuckians. I want to thank Campari for expanding its Wild Turkey campus in the commonwealth and continuing to invest in Anderson County and the Lawrenceburg community.”

The new distillery is projected to produce 5 million proof gallons of Wild Turkey whiskey per year. A proof gallon is one liquid gallon of 100-proof spirit at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. This will boost Wild Turkey’s annual capacity to 14 million proof gallons.

Once completed, the new distillery will create 31 jobs.

“We are delighted to announce this important investment and we appreciate the support received by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the local authorities,” said Ugo Fiorenzo, managing director of Campari America and Canada. “Since 2009, when Campari Group acquired the Wild Turkey Distillery, we have significantly invested in the bourbon category, which now represents Campari Group’s second major leg after the aperitif portfolio. This expansion project confirms, once again, our commitment to this category and it will allow for the continued growth of the Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve franchise, both in the United States and internationally.”

Campari Group acquired Wild Turkey for $575 million in 2009. In October, Campari made another major move, purchasing a majority stake in Kentucky distillery Wilderness Trail. The deal valued Wilderness Trail at $600 million.

