 Campari to Spend $161M Building 2nd Wild Turkey Distillery
Skip to main content

Get a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews in your inbox every morning by signing up for our Deal of the Day newsletter!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Kentucky Whiskey Industry Continues ‘Historic Momentum’ As Wild Turkey Announces Plans to Spend $161 Million to Build New Distillery

David MorrowApr 3rd, 2023, 9:00 am
Wild Turkey

Campari will build a new distillery at the Wild Turkey campus in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. 

On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced major news from Campari. The spirits giant will invest $161 million to add a second distillery to the campus of its Wild Turkey whiskey brand in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

“This investment by Campari Group adds to the historic momentum the commonwealth is currently experiencing in our signature bourbon and spirits industry,” Beshear said in a statement. “Kentucky is coming off our best year for growth in the spirits industry, with over $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentuckians. I want to thank Campari for expanding its Wild Turkey campus in the commonwealth and continuing to invest in Anderson County and the Lawrenceburg community.”

The new distillery is projected to produce 5 million proof gallons of Wild Turkey whiskey per year. A proof gallon is one liquid gallon of 100-proof spirit at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. This will boost Wild Turkey’s annual capacity to 14 million proof gallons.

Once completed, the new distillery will create 31 jobs.

“We are delighted to announce this important investment and we appreciate the support received by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the local authorities,” said Ugo Fiorenzo, managing director of Campari America and Canada. “Since 2009, when Campari Group acquired the Wild Turkey Distillery, we have significantly invested in the bourbon category, which now represents Campari Group’s second major leg after the aperitif portfolio. This expansion project confirms, once again, our commitment to this category and it will allow for the continued growth of the Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve franchise, both in the United States and internationally.”

Campari Group acquired Wild Turkey for $575 million in 2009. In October, Campari made another major move, purchasing a majority stake in Kentucky distillery Wilderness Trail. The deal valued Wilderness Trail at $600 million.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: