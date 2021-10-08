Wild Turkey 81 Bourbon Launches in India | Whiskey Raiders

Popular American bourbon brand Wild Turkey announced Friday that it is bringing its whiskey to India with the release of Wild Turkey 81.

Eddie Russell, the son of Wild Turkey master distiller Jimmy Russell, crafted Wild Turkey 81 as a way to maintain Wild Turkey’s bold flavor while reducing the alcohol content; Wild Turkey’s flagship bourbon, Wild Turkey 101, is bottled at 50.5% ABV, while Wild Turkey 81 is bottled at 40.5% ABV.

Wild Turkey 81 is made with a blend of six-, seven- and eight-year-old whiskeys. It is made using a high-rye mash matured in #4 alligator char American oak barrels, according to a news release.

While his father prefers higher-ABV bourbons, Eddie Russell argues that younger drinkers will better enjoy lower-proof bottles, since they tend to mix their spirits into cocktails.

Tasting notes:

Color: Amber-bronze

Nose: A fragrant aroma of honey and caramel

Taste: Kicks off on the palate with the trademark Wild Turkey sweetness, then transforms in notes of maple and vanilla

Finish: Sharp, toasty

Wild Turkey is owned by global spirits giant Campari.

“Introduction of our premium American bourbon in our India portfolio makes it much stronger. A perfect serve to kick start the evenings, the bourbon is the choice for consumers looking for easier drinking options without losing the big flavors and is expected to become the preferred choice for bourbon connoisseurs” said Ashutosh Rajput, country manager, Campari India.

