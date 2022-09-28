Wild Turkey Announces Master's Keep Unforgotten

Kentucky distillery Wild Turkey on Wednesday announced the release of Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Unforgotten, the newest release in its annual limited-edition series.

The latest Wild Turkey whiskey was inspired by an older Wild Turkey expression, Wild Turkey Forgiven. Forgiven is said to be the result of an accident that produced a bourbon-rye blend. The story goes that a crew member accidentally mixed a batch of rye with a barrel of mature bourbon in 2010. When Master Distiller Eddie Russell tasted the whiskeys, he “realized he had something very special on his hands” and bottled the whiskey.

Russell made Wild Turkey Unforgotten — a high-proof, extra-aged blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys — as a tribute to Forgiven.

“Twelve years ago, I tasted the result of the distillery mishap that would become Wild Turkey Forgiven and was amazed. It was unlike anything I had ever tasted before, and I knew we had stumbled upon something special,” Russell said in a news release. “Master’s Keep Unforgotten pays homage to this happy accident, perfected with a secondary rye barrel aging in our pre-prohibition Rickhouse B – the favorite of my father, Master Distiller Jimmy Russell.”

Bottled at 105 proof, Master’s Keep Unforgotten is made from some of Wild Turkey’s oldest rye whiskey ever released. Sold for a suggested retail price of $200, Master’s Keep Unforgotten will be available for a limited time at select retailers.

Wild Turkey launched its Master’s Keep series in 2015.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Unforgotten Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: The magnificent marriage of 13-year-old bourbon and 8- & 9-year-old rye is fruit-forward with notes of caramel and oak.

Taste: The flavor profile consists of a swirl of caramel, dried fruit, and sweet oak – complemented by notes of dried fruit, honey, black pepper.

Finish: Baking spice from the 8- and 9-year-old ryes on the finish.

