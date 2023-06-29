Wild Turkey Master's Keep Voyage Is Finished in Rum Casks

On Thursday, Kentucky whiskey brand Wild Turkey announced the latest bourbon in its annual, limited-edition Master’s Keep lineup: Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage. The launch marks the first time Wild Turkey has released a whiskey finished in rum casks.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage is a 10-year-old bourbon finished in Jamaican rum casks from Appleton Estate. The whiskey was crafted in collaboration between Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Appleton Estate Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence.

“Every year, we look forward to the release of Master’s Keep as an opportunity to rethink what our bourbon can be,” Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller Eddie Russell said in a news release. “Creating Master’s Keep Voyage in collaboration with Dr. Joy Spence was a real privilege, and I think our shared passion for telling a story through our spirits comes through in this one-of-a-kind whiskey.”

Spence selected the rum casks — which once held 14-year-old pot still rum — used for the finish. According to the brands, the casks were chosen to complement the “bold top notes and rich caramel undertones” of Wild Turkey’s aged bourbon.

Russell selected a batch of 10-year-old bourbon aged in No. 4 char barrels and finished them in the rum casks.

“With Voyage, we set out to develop a spirit that allows the notes of the rum and bourbon to work in harmony,” Spence said. “By aging Eddie’s hand-selected batch of 10-year-old bourbon in the finest casks we have at Appleton Estate, we were able to achieve a new level of flavor that gives whiskey and bourbon lovers a new way to enjoy their favorite drinks.”

Bottled at 106 proof, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage will be available at select retailers starting in July at a sugggested retail price of $275 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Wild Turkey launched the Master’s Keep series in 2015. Each release is highly limited.

