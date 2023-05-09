Wild Turkey Taps Musicians for 'Trust Your Spirit' Campaign

On Tuesday, Kentucky bourbon producer Wild Turkey unveiled a new campaign titled “Trust Your Spirit,” featuring cameos from three musical artists. The campaign includes three 30-second films, each featuring one of the musician partners: Shakey Graves, Matt Corby and Yoohei Kawakami.

“The message of ‘Trust Your Spirit’ resonates across geographies and cultures,” Raul Gonzalez, global managing director for spirits at Campari Group, said in a news release. “The idea was inspired by the legacy of Wild Turkey and the people that have built it, but that passion and commitment exists in industries all over the world and we’re excited to celebrate it with this campaign. It’s been an honor to partner with these talented musicians who embody the spirit of Wild Turkey.”

Each spot depicts one of the artists in a lounge being served Wild Turkey, then performing, and finally back in the lounge.

As part of the campaign, Wild Turkey fans will have the opportunity to “experience the music of these and other emerging musical artists at one-of-a-kind concerts, festival experiences and intimate listening events,” Wild Turkey said in the news release. The brand gave two examples of such experiences:

United States: Wild Turkey will partner with iHeartMedia to provide access to the Wild Turkey Lounge seen in the video spots. The lounge will pop up at select music festivals across the U.S.

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend 101 Bold Nights concerts headlined by artists such as Shakey Graves and The Black Keys.

Australia: Wild Turkey will partner with BRING, Universal Music For Brands, Eleven PR and Matt Corby to launch a new platform: Music 101. The campaign will include a mentorship program for aspiring Australian artists, as well as a “series of live off-grid gigs.”

The winners of the mentorship program will tour with Australian artists and play live from a new “101 Music Mobile Music Home” venue, which will have a bourbon bar, recording studio and stage.

About the Musical Artists

Austin, Texas native Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, started his career as an actor before becoming a one-man musical act. Watch the 30-second Wild Turkey film featuring Shakey Graves here.

Matt Corby is an Australian singer-songwriter who finished as a runner-up on the fifth season of Australian Idol. Watch the 30-second Wild Turkey film featuring Matt Corby here.

Yoohei Kawakami is the lead vocalist of Japanese band Alexandros. Watch the 30-second Wild Turkey film featuring Yoohei Kawakami here.

