Willett Collaborates With Artist Peter Tunney for Charity

The Kids for Kids Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on helping children, announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Willett Distillery and renowned artist Peter Tunney to create the Willett Artist Series.

The series comprises three bottles of exclusive Willett bourbon. The bottles feature unique designs by Tunney. Each bottle is named after a work of art from Tunney’s collection.

The first bourbon is Courage, aged for 10 years and bottled at 120.8 proof. The second is Gratitude, aged for 17 years and bottled at 112.8 proof. The third and final bourbon is Hope, aged for 18 years and bottled at 114.8 proof. None of these bourbons are available for purchase. They only may be won via raffle. The proceeds from the raffle will provide support for children and families in need of medical care.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased here for $100 each. The winners will be drawn May 24.

Tunney, who has amassed about 366,000 followers on Instagram, has had his art featured on billboards across the U.S., including in Times Square.

The partnership between Kids for Kids and Willett first formed at the Kids for Kids Foundation’s 2021 Due Process Golf Classic. A group of donors at the Golf Classic won a barrel pick experience at Willett Distillery.

