The Latest Whiskey From Willett is a 10-Year-Old Single Barrel That’s Only Available at a Cigar and Bourbon Lounge in 4 States | Whiskey Raiders

On Wednesday, cigar and bourbon lounge Blend Bar by Davidoff announced that it has partnered with Willett Distillery to pick a barrel of bourbon.

This is an unusual occurrence for Willett, which rarely releases single-barrel whiskeys.

For the selection process, representatives from Blend Bar by Davidoff, which has locations in Indianapolis, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and The Woodlands, Texas, traveled to the Willett Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, for two days to select a 10-year barrel of Willett.

We understand that Willet Distillery does not offer single barrels, so this was an honor for us at Blend Bar,” Blend Bar by Davidoff partner Corey Johnston said in a news release. “We want to make clear that the bourbon from this barrel is truly one of a kind. Once it is gone, it is gone forever. We invite the public to one of our Blend Bar locations for this exquisite bourbon.”

Blend Bar by Davidoff published a short YouTube video about its Willett barrel-pick experience:

