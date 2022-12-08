Willett Announces $93 Million Investment | Whiskey Raiders

On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Bourbon Distillers LTD, aka Willett Distilling Company, will invest nearly $93 million to support projects including the construction of a new distillery operation, barrel storage warehouses and a water storage area for fire prevention. The company projects the expansion, which is located in Springfield, Kentucky, will create 35 new jobs.

“Kentucky’s bourbon industry is experiencing incredible momentum throughout the entire state,” Beshear said, according to Spectrum News 1. “The demand for our bourbon is stronger than ever, and that’s a testament to the companies and distillers we have in the commonwealth who produce high-quality, world-class bourbon. Willett Distillery, which has been a staple of Kentucky bourbon for over eight decades, is bringing quality jobs to Washington County.”

The construction project will be a 70,000-square-foot facility on 150 acres. Construction of the project is expected to begin in January.

“We are grateful for each person that picks up a bottle of our family’s whiskey,” said Britt Kulsveen, president and chief whiskey officer at Willett Distillery. “It is both humbling and the greatest honor to be included in any celebration. Our intention is always to make a personal connection with our customers and fill their glass with cheer.”

Bourbon and American whiskey as a whole have enjoyed tremendous growth in recent years. In October, Campari acquired Kentucky distillery Wilderness Trail in a massive deal valuing the distillery at $600 million. A few days later, Diageo announced the acquisition of Texas distillery Balcones.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pernod Ricard announced plans to build a $250 million Kentucky distillery for its brand Jefferson’s Bourbon.

“The Springfield community has graciously welcomed us with the same warmth and attentiveness that we try to show our guests every day,” said Drew Kulsveen, master distiller and director of operations of Willett Distillery. “We are grateful for the kindness and support we have received from the Springfield community and for the continued support of our Bardstown home.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!