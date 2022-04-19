Puncher’s Chance Bourbon Unveils 1st National Ad Campaign

Oregon-based Wolf Spirit on Tuesday announced the first national marketing campaign for Puncher’s Chance Bourbon.

Titled “Take Your Shot,” the campaign will include the company’s first-ever TV ads, digital and social media advertising, on- and off-premise promotions, public relations and sponsorship of the Professional Fighters League.

The campaign will kick off with a TV commercial that will air on ESPN during the broadcast of the PFL on April 20. According to a news release, the ad will depict athletes working hard for their shot at fame, a nod to the boxing term “Puncher’s chance.” View the ad here.

“‘Take Your Shot’ marks a major step forward for Puncher’s Chance Bourbon, as we secure nationwide distribution and continued sales growth,” said Umberto Luchini, Founder of Wolf Spirit, in a news release. “Our partnership with the Professional Fighters League allows us to efficiently advertise on ESPN and ESPN2, while also creating a powerful marketing foundation for targeting whiskey drinkers who are also MMA fans – a huge audience.”

As the official bourbon partner of the PFL, Puncher’s Chance will sponsor all PFL Regular Season events on ESPN networks and streaming platforms and will be served in arenas and the VIP Lounge at season events. Puncher’s Chance also will present “Upset of the Night” across PFL social media channels, and a highly recognized PFL athlete will serve as a brand ambassador for the spirit throughout the season.

Crafted through a partnership with IJW Whiskey Company of Louisville, Kentucky, Puncher’s Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a five- and six-year-old blend of whiskeys. Bottled at 90 proof, Puncher’s Chance recently won a Double Gold Medal at the 2022 TAG Global Spirits Awards and a Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

To learn more about Wolf Spirit’s story, check out our feature on the brand, published in February.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!