Wolverine Releases 3rd Batch of Old Rip Van Winkle Boots

For the third year in a row, boots and apparel brand Wolverine has partnered with prestigious bourbon brand Old Rip Van Winkle to launch a pair of 1000 Mile boots.

Each boot features a heel handcrafted with a layer of wood from a barrel that held aging Van Winkle bourbon for at least a decade. Wolverine says the primary color of the boot, a gray-black hue, was inspired by the inside of the charred white oak bourbon barrels that Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon ages in. In a nod to a common whiskey practice for limited releases, each boot’s tongue displays a hand-numbered Old Rip Van Winkle tag.

Each pair of boots includes two sets of laces: rawhide and flat waxed cotton.

The boots will be available soon from the Wolverine website for $415 per pair.

All of the proceeds from this collaboration will benefit the mikeroweWORKS Work Ethic Scholarship and the National FFA Organization.

Batch II of the 1000 Mile Boots collaboration between Old Rip Van Winkle and Wolverine debuted in September 2021. In September of this year, Wolverine launched another bourbon-boot collaboration, this one with Buffalo Trace, which owns the Van Winkle brands.

