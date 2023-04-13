Woodford Reserve Unveils 2023 Annual $1,000 Mint Julep Cups

On Thursday, Kentucky whiskey brand Woodford Reserve announced the 2023 edition of its $1,000 Mint Julep charity program. Each year, Woodford Reserve unveils a new mint julep recipe and sells limited-edition Kentucky Derby julep cups, with the proceeds from the sales going to a charitable cause.

“Secretariat is one of the most iconic thoroughbreds in horse racing history, and it’s an honor to celebrate his enduring legacy through our $1,000 Mint Julep program,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release. “The money raised from this charity program will help ensure the impact of Secretariat is told for many years to come.”

The cups — of which there will be 150 available — can be ordered here from Thursday until April 26 and picked up at Churchill Downs on Derby Day at the $1,000 Mint Julep Experience.

One hundred of the cups are silver and will sell for $1,000. The other 50 cups are gold and will retail for $3,500. Everyone who purchases a gold cup will have their name engraved on the bottom of it and receive a handwritten autograph of Secretariat Jockey Ron Turcotte.

All of the cups are made by Louisville jeweler From the Vault and feature a sapphire design of Secretariat’s blue and white checkered silk.

This year, the cups honor the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the Kentucky Derby. All proceeds will benefit the Secretariat Foundation, a nonprofit organization that services the thoroughbred and equine-related industries.

Last year’s cups and recipe honored the ties between Kentucky and France.

Woodford’s Reserve 2023 Mint Julep Recipe: Secretariat’s Mint Julep

This year’s recipe incorporates chestnut liqueur, an ode to the chestnut color of Secretariat’s coat. It is garnished with Virginia bluebell flowers as an homage to Secretariat’s home state.

Ingredients

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz. chestnut liqueur

1 sprig of mint, for garnish

1 stalk of Virginia bluebells, for garnish

Instructions

Mix, then pour over a julep cup filled with crushed ice. Garnish with one sprig of mint and one stalk of Virginia bluebells.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram