Woodford Reserve Unveils 2022 Annual Holiday Bourbon Bottle

Each year, Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve releases a limited-edition holiday bourbon bottle. On Tuesday, 2022’s holiday bottle was revealed.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is the perfect gift for any whiskey lover,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said in a news release. “This bottle is guaranteed to put everyone in the holiday spirit and will stand out beautifully on a bar cart. It’s a great gift to take to holiday parties – or a treat to yourself.”

The 2022 Woodford Reserve holiday bourbon bottle is decorated with a golden label, which the brand says “compliments the rich color of the bourbon and conveys the joyful spirit of the holiday season, which brings friends, family, and loved ones together in a spectacle of celebration.”

The 1-liter holiday bottle is on sale across the U.S. and beyond at a suggested retail price of $50. It is available from ReserveBar.

Woodford Reserve is owned by Brown-Forman, which also owns notable brands such as Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester and Benriach.

