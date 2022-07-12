Woodford Reserve 2022 Batch Proof | Whiskey Raiders

Woodford Reserve on Tuesday announced the release of the 2022 installment of its limited-edition Batch Proof Series. Bottles at 118.4 proof, this bottling celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and their commitment to craftsmanship, according to Woodford Reserve.

Woodford Reserve’s Batch Proof is a celebration of the brand’s proprietary barrel-blending and bottling process. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon is crafted using the same grain bill and process as Batch Proof, ensuring that each bottle of whiskey is of the highest quality. The batch proofing process lends to a more consistent flavor profile, as well as greater control over the final product.

Woodford Reserve Batch Proof Details

Woodford Reserve’s Batch Proof Series is the brand’s only annual bottling that isn’t released at 45.2% ABV. It takes Woodford Reserve’s trademark flavor range of sweet vanilla and toasted oak to a new level, offering a taste of Woodford Reserve in its purest form, not the standard 90.4 proof for which Woodford Reserve is known. This special bottling is perfect for those who want to enjoy the unique flavor of Woodford Reserve without the low alcohol content usually associated with it.

“Barrels drawn from the first floors of our heat-cycled warehouses routinely possess lower proof presentations due [to] the more relaxed angel share process found there,” Morris said in a news release. “This batch had more of these barrels in its composition, and therefore a lower batch proof presentation than past releases.”

This limited-edition collection is available in select U.S. and global markets and has a suggested retail price of $129.99. It’s available at Woodford Reserve Distillery as of Tuesday.

Read our review of the new Woodford Reserve Batch Proof release here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!