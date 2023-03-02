Woodford Reserve Unveils 2023 Kentucky Derby Bottle

On Wednesday, Woodford Reserve, the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, unveiled its 2023 commemorative Kentucky Derby bottle.

This year’s bottle celebrates the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s iconic 1973 Derby win, with artwork designed by Kentucky native Jaime Corum.

“This is our most collectible Derby bottle yet, as Secretariat is perhaps the most revered and most loved racehorse in history,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release. “Even 50 years after his stunning achievement, Secretariat’s Triple Crown run is still considered one of the most iconic achievements in sports.”

The 1-liter bottle retails for $55 and is available for purchase globally. A presale began March 1 on ReserveBar.

Secretariat still holds the records for the fastest race time at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

“I hope that my painting for this year’s Woodford Reserve Derby bottle, ‘Still The Greatest,’ allows us to remember that moment of dreamlike perfection when Secretariat won the 1973 Kentucky Derby,” Corum said in the news release. “ I have been honored to paint Secretariat many times over the years, but this one is truly special to me, as it celebrates his 50th anniversary and is paired with Woodford Reserve. Who could imagine a more perfect pairing of two things that will never go out of style?”

Woodford Reserve has released a commemorative Derby bottle each year since 1999. Last year’s also featured art from Corum, depicting three thoroughbreds racing, surrounded by spring flowers.

Corum is known for her paintings of horses.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram