2023 Edition of Woodford Reserve Batch Proof Arrives

Woodford Reserve announced the latest release of its annual high-proof expression the Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 124.7 on Wednesday. The limited-edition bourbon is available in select U.S. and global markets with a suggested retail price of $129.99.

The cask-strength offering is the brand’s only yearly bottling that isn’t released at Woodford Reserve’s standard 90.4 proof.

The expression is part of the Master’s Collection series, which is meant to celebrate the craftsmanship of Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris. Woodford Reserve Batch Proof mingles different Woodford Reserve barrels and showcases the bourbon at the exact proof from said barrels.

McCall is a second-generation distiller and is one of the youngest female distillers in the U.S. She has been working with Brown-Forman since 2009.

Morris has 47 years of experience working in bourbon and started as a trainee in Brown-Forman’s central lab. He is known for creating the world’s first bourbon finished in Chardonnay and Pinot Noir barrels.

“The trademark flavors of Woodford Reserve are even more pronounced – and more bold – in this celebrated annual release,” McCall said in a news release, “It’s a high-proof bourbon with complex flavors.”

Last year’s expression was released at 118.4 proof, and the distillery has kicked it up a notch this year with the latest offering. Higher-proof whiskeys continue to rise in popularity due to their bold, intense expressions of flavors that rise in direct correlation with their high ABVs.

Limited quantities are also available for purchase at the Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Tasting Notes According to Woodford Reserve Distillery

Aroma: Nutty toasted almond, cherry and overripe banana with hints of oak sprinkled with citrus zest that evolves into lively pepper.

Taste: Peppery baking spice, cardamom and pine.

Finish: Concise finish of leather, cedar and dry vanilla.

