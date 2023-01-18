Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon Returns in 2023

On Wednesday, Kentucky whiskey distillery Woodford Reserve announced the annual return of its Double Double Oaked Bourbon. The whiskey returns as part of Woodford’s 2023 Winter Distillery Series, which the distillery said in a news release “celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris’ commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.”

The bourbon was made available at the Woodford Reserve Distillery at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. Customers are limited to two 375-milliliter bottles. The bourbon will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.

Read more: Woodford Reserve Announces 5-Year Contract Extension to Remain Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby

“We are excited to once again offer one of our most-coveted annual bourbon releases,” Morris said in the news release. “This is the perfect winter bourbon with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, cranberry and bittersweet chocolate.”

To make Double Double Oaked Bourbon, Woodford Reserve finishes its Double Oaked Bourbon for an additional year in a second heavily toasted, lightly charred new oak barrel. The distillery says the extra year in the oak gives the bourbon a spicier flavor.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is bottled at 90.4 proof and sells for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 375-milliliter bottle.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Roasted coffee bean

Aroma: A robust medley of rich maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke notes dominate the nose.

Taste: Rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit swim in a blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple. Chai tea and warming clove notes develop to spice up the palate.

Finish: Warm and drying with a lingering clove character.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram