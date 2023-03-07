Woodford Reserve, Kentucky Derby Museum Launch Bourbon

About two months ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby Museum have unveiled a highly limited Bourbon Box Set centered around a rare Woodford Reserve bourbon — the only Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection pick of 2022.

Two batches were selected and bottled for the museum — enough bourbon for 400 box sets, which will be made available to purchase via lottery. Each box set is priced at $750 plus tax. Those who wish to enter the lottery can do so by clicking here. The lottery will close Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Woodford Reserve is the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection Bottle

Each bottle is adorned with a Secretariat 50th Anniversary Medallion, as well as a custom label that reads “KY Derby Museum 1:59 2/5,” the numbers a reference to Secretariat’s record-breaking time, which still stands.

The first batch is marked with a blue tie and is described as a “fruit and sweet aromatic barrel.” Batch 2 is marked with a white tie and is described as a “baking spice and chocolate barrel.” Batch 2 is said to be more like the traditional Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, while batch 1 is a lighter bourbon.

Secretariat 50th Anniversary Box Set

Kentucky Derby Museum’s commemorative Secretariat Bourbon Box Set celebrates the 50th anniversary of iconic thoroughbred Secretariat’s Triple Crown sweep.

The collector’s-edition box set depicts Secretariat’s Kentucky Derby run on the front cover. The inside box lid features an account of the history of Secretariat, written by Chris Goodlett, the museum’s director of curatorial services.

Beyond the bourbon, each box contains a Secretariat 50th Anniversary pewter julep cup and a Secretariat 50th Anniversary collector’s pin.

Earlier this month, Woodford Reserve unveiled the 2023 edition of its annual commemorative Kentucky Derby bottle, which features artwork celebrating Secretariat.

