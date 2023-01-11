Woodford Reserve to Sponsor Kentucky Derby Through 2027

Woodford Reserve will continue to be the whiskey face of the Kentucky Derby. On Wednesday, the Kentucky bourbon bran and Churchill Downs announced the renewal of their contract, solidifying Woodford Reserve as the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby for another five years.

“We are proud to renew this partnership, as it unites together two of Kentucky’s greatest attractions, bourbon and thoroughbreds,” Lawson Whiting, president and CEO of Brown-Forman Corporation, Woodford Reserve’s parent company, said in a news release.

Woodford Reserve became the presenting sponsor of the Derby in 2018. Now, the contract is extended through 2027. The brand has been considered the “Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby” since 1999.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Woodford Reserve as the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby for the next five years,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, said in the news release “We are pleased to build upon this partnership between two global entities that represent the unique culture and unbridled spirit of Kentucky. Brown-Forman’s brand offerings are the ideal complement to the heritage of this time-honored tradition.”

To celebrate the renewal, Woodford Reserve laid down oak in the Derby Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs. The oak will be used in a barrel for a bourbon that will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby in 2024.

“We are excited for the next five years, and we are honored to continue our partnership with Churchill Downs by creating this very special bottle for Derby 150,” Woodford Reserve master distiller Chris Morris said. “On the first Saturday in May, no matter where in the world we are, we are all Kentuckians.”

Old Forester will return as the “Official Mint Julep of the Kentucky Derby” and a sponsor of Thurby (Thursday of Derby week). Other Brown-Forman spirits brands will participate as part of the sponsorship as well. Premium Finlandia vodka will celebrate the Kentucky Oaks (Friday of Derby week) with the Oaks Lily cocktail. Meanwhile, Herradura tequila cocktails being made available at the track throughout Derby week.

