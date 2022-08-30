Orchestra Conductor to Release Woodford Reserve Bourbon

The Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve will host a gala to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month and the release of an exclusive Woodford Reserve bourbon created by conductor and music director Teddy Abrams.

Woodford Reserve and Abrams created “Maestro’s Pick” by combining two single barrels of Woodford Reserve. Only 180 bottles were filled, and each one is hand-numbered and signed by Abrams and McCall.

The event will be called “A Spectacle for the Senses.” Held Sept. 30 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, it will be a full-orchestral concert that includes pairings of Woodford Reserve led by Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall.

“This is the perfect finale for Bourbon Heritage Month,” McCall said in a news release.

The event will raise money for the Louisville Orchestra and includes dinner and cocktails. Cocktails will be enjoyed at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30.

Dinner will be followed by an orchestral concert at 8 p.m. at Paristown Hall. Each ticket includes a tasting of Woodford Reserve that will be paired with music compositions chosen by Abrams. The music will be intended to highlight the different flavor notes found in Woodford Reserve.

“The notes in the bourbon will be paired perfectly with the notes in the orchestral pieces, creating a sensation for the palate and ears,” Abrams said. “This will be a concert like no other in Louisville Orchestra history – a true spectacle.”

In addition, attendees each will receive one bottle of “Maestro’s Pick.”

Tickets for the gala are $1,000 for individuals and $1,500 for couples and can be purchased here.

