Historic Barrel Entry Bourbon Debuts From Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Nods to the Olden Days of Whiskey-Making With its Latest Master’s Collection Bourbon, ‘Historic Barrel Entry’
On Thursday, Kentucky whiskey distillery Woodford Reserve announced its winter 2022 Master’s Collection release: Historic Barrel Entry Bourbon.
For this release, Woodford Reserve says its master distiller emeritus, Chris Morris, “called upon the rich history of Kentucky Bourbon and their own interests for inspiration.”
Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Historic Barrel Entry was made available at 9 a.m. Thursday at Woodford Reserve Distillery.
The latest release in Woodford Reserve’s Master’s Collection is named Historic Barrel Entry due to the fact that the whiskey entered the barrel at 100 proof. In the modern day, whiskey usually enters the barrel at around 125 proof, but in the 19th century, the standard was 100 to 103 proof. Woodford Reserve is nodding to the olden days with this release.
“A lower entry proof seems counterintuitive when one thinks of getting more flavor from the new, charred barrel,” Morris said in a news release. “In fact, many of the barrel extractives we desire are more water soluble than they are alcohol. By having a lower entry proof (in other words more water in the barrel than the Woodford Reserve standard of 110 proof entry) will result in richer, sweet characteristics being absorbed from the barrel’s famed red layer.”
Bottled at 90.4 proof, Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Historic Barrel Entry is the 18th Master’s Collection release to date. It is available in select markets at a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 700-milliliter bottle.
Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Historic Barrel Entry Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Color: Deep russet orange
Nose: An alluring medley of vanilla bean and dried apple dusted with nutmeg,
clove, and cinnamon with a hint of cocoa. Roasted coffee and hazelnut soften
into notes of dark cherry and plum muddled with spearmint.
Taste: Rich toasted oak is tempered by overripe banana and a medley of cooked
berry fruits. Hints of leather, coffee, and baking spice trail
into minty dark chocolate.
Finish: A lingering finish of charred oak, leather, and orange oil.
