Woodford Reserve Releases Toasted Oak Oat Grain Bourbon

Woodford Reserve on Tuesday announced the release of Toasted Oak Oat Grain, a new limited-edition bottling that is the latest member of Woodford’s annual Distillery Series.

The new product is made of fully matured Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon that was finished in a second, heavily toasted barrel. It was bottled at 90.4 proof.

“Experimenting with new ways of making Woodford Reserve is one of my favorite parts of my job,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said in a news release. “It allows us to explore new flavors with our bourbon.”

Toasted Oat Oak Grain is available in 375-milliliter bottles for a suggested retail price of $59.99 at the Woodford Reserve Distillery gift shop and select Kentucky retailers. For more information on the Distillery Series and Woodford Reserve’s portfolio visit www.woodfordreserve.com.

Morris created Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series to “push Woodford Reserve’s creative boundaries of whiskeys to the extreme,” according to the brand. Each selection is created by Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. The Distillery Series comprises three annual releases.

Woodford Reserve Toasted Oak Oat Grain Tasting Notes, From the Brand

Color: Topaz

Nose: Well done cinnamon raisin oatmeal cookie dusted with cocoa, dark chocolate shavings and drizzled with dark molasses.

Taste: Sharp spice notes of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg merge with citrus and a very dark chocolate character.

Finish: Dry with a chocolate bitters hint.

