Woodinville Moscatel Bourbon Returns and is Now Distributed

Woodinville Whiskey will release its Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon this month, the brand announced Wednesday.

In September 2021, Woodinville announced a distillery-exclusive release: the first Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in the American Whiskey category. The Moscatel Finished bourbon is created using the brand’s fully matured, flagship whiskey transferred into 10-year-old, 200-gallon Moscatel de Setúbal barrels for finishing. Moscatel de Setúbal is a rare wine produced on the Setúbal Peninsula of Portugal, a region known for producing wine due to its ideal climate.

This year’s release graduates past distillery-exclusive status and will be available in 23 markets for $99.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The 2021 release was well-received by critics and named one of the “Best New American Double-Barrel Whiskies of 2021” by Maxim.

The bourbon will be available for purchase through Woodinville’s online Product Locator will assist in locating bottles of this Special Limited Release: https://www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com/product-locator/.

