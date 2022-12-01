Wyoming Whiskey Launches 10 Year Anniversary Bourbon

On Thursday, Wyoming Whiskey announced the launch of 10 Year Anniversary Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey, released to celebrate the distillery’s 10th anniversary.

For this release, Wyoming Whiskey founding Master Distiller Steve Nally and Master Blender Nancy Fraley selected and batched a 10-year-old bourbon from 20 casks that were filled in November and December 2011.

“Over the last ten years, these barrels have quietly evolved into something extraordinary,” Wyoming Whiskey co-founder David DeFazio said in a news release. “10 Year Anniversary Edition is in a class of its own. We are blown away by the quality and complexity of this product. It’s memorable.”

Made from a mashbill of 68% corn, 20% rye and 12% malted barley, this is the oldest release to date by Wyoming Whiskey.

“We are proud to honor our roots in this state with an exceptional 10-year-old whiskey created by the fusion of Wyoming water, Wyoming grains and Wyoming weather,” said Wyoming Whiskey co-founder Brad Mead. “We will always distill our whiskey the right way, not the easy way.”

Aged 10.5 years and bottled at 96 proof, 10 Year Anniversary Edition will be available in retail locations in select U.S. markets including California, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, New York and Wyoming for a suggested retail price of $199.99.

Wyoming Whiskey 10 Year Anniversary Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: After 10 years in the barrel, it has developed a deep copper to mahogany color

Nose: Heady notes of Rye Manhattan cocktails with brandied cherries, medjool dates in thick syrup, cayenne pepper-candied pecans, and baklava drizzled with orange blossom honey

Taste: Candied yams with pecans and toasted marshmallows, black currant liqueur, sweet cornbread muffins with honey butter, and cinnamon toast with blackberry-maple syrup.

Mouthfeel: Soft, warming alcohol, with caramelized wood sugars and a tingle of rye spice enveloping the mouth cavity.

Finish: Lingering notes of dark dried fruit mingled with warming brown baking spices.

