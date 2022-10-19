Wyoming Whiskey Releases Only 150 Bottles of 1872 Bourbon

On Tuesday, Wyoming Whiskey announced the release of its 1872 9-year-old straight bourbon whiskey, a launch so limited that only 150 bottles will be available.

The number of bottles made available is presumably a nod to the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, which was in March.

Bottled at 116 proof, 1872 is a 9-year-old bourbon made from a blend of 93% wheated bourbon and 7% ryed bourbon. It will retail for $399.99.

Each of the 150 bottles will come with a leather carrying case, and all sales proceeds will be donated to Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the national park, up to a maximum donation of $150,000 based on distributor depletions.

The name 1872 is an ode to March 1, 1872, when President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law. The label on the front of each bottle features a picture taken by William Henry Jackson, who is known for being the first person to capture the wonders of Yellowstone in photographs.

“1872 is truly a collector’s edition. We are proud to honor the heritage of the place we call home and to help celebrate and preserve one of the most iconic and majestic outdoor spaces in our nation’s history,” David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey, said in a news release. “Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on this elusive and historic Wyoming Whiskey offering.”

In May, Wyoming Whiskey released a whiskey dedicated to Yellowstone National Park.

In March, Limestone Branch Distillery released a bourbon celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national park.

Wyoming Whiskey 1872 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Copper and hazelnut

Nose: Orange Marmalade, Buttercream, Lemon Peel, Pound Cake, Marshmallow, Fresh Pomegranate

Taste: Caramelized Honey, Grilled Pears, Green Tea and White Peppercorn

Mouthfeel: Full bodied, gradual swelling roasted figs with bright flashes of mandarin and red licorice

Finish: Zesty grapefruit rind, hints of licorice and cracked black pepper

