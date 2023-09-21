New Wyoming Whiskey Bourbons Honor Grand Teton National Park

On Thursday, Wyoming Whiskey announced the third release in its National Parks Series, as well as The Grand collection, a trio of bourbons.

All of the new releases pay tribute to Grand Teton National Park and support the Grand Teton National Park Foundation in its efforts to “preserve natural and cultural resources, and enhance the national park experience for generations to come.”

Along with these releases, Wyoming Whiskey has pledged a donation of $150,000 to Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

Wyoming Whiskey co-founders Brad and Kate Mead and David DeFazio all feel that Grand Teton National Park has played a large role in their lives. The Meads have used parts of the park land for their annual cattle drive, which is part of their Jackson, Wyoming-based ranching business. DeFazio, meanwhile, frequents the park year-round for fishing, hiking, skiing and more.

“My attachment to Grand Teton National Park is deep and visceral, as I have enjoyed some of the finest days of my ranch life in the park,” Kate Mead said in a news release. “Supporting the Foundation is a simple way to show our appreciation for all that the park has meant to our family, and to Wyoming Whiskey.”

Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3

The third annual release dedicated to a national park, National Parks No. 3 is a bourbon aged at least five years. Wyoming Whiskey says this whiskey and its label are inspired by the Grand Teton National Park’s Snake River.

Bottled at 105 proof, National Parks No. 3 has a suggested retail price of$79.99 and will sell in select U.S. markets, as well as online from retailers including ReserveBar.

The first edition of Wyoming Whiskey’s National Parks Series was also dedicated to Grand Teton National Park, while No. 2 celebrated Yellowstone.

Wyoming Whiskey The Grand Collection

The Grand collection is composed of three single-barrel high-rye bourbons, each aged 10 years and presented at cask strength.

Wyoming Whiskey Master Blender Nancy Fraley said The Grand barrels are some of the best whiskey she has come across at Wyoming Whiskey. Fraley is a renowned blender who has worked with myriad whiskey brands including Still Austin, J. Magnus, Iron Root and Smooth Ambler.

The Grand collection consists of three offering, each with a label showcasing the peak of The Grand Teton during a different season: fall, winter and spring. Each bottle will be sold in a wooden display box inspired by the Grand Teton Mountain Range. There are fewer than 400 bottles of The Grand available for a suggested retail price of $499.99. They will sell in select markets in Wyoming, California, Colorado and New York.

