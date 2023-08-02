Wyoming Whiskey Releases Integrity Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

On Wednesday, Wyoming Whiskey announced a new, limited-edition bourbon: Integrity.

The whiskey is a tribute to Alan K. Simpson, a former senator of Wyoming.

Available exclusively in Wyoming, Integrity is distilled from a mashbill of 68% corn, 205 wheat and 12% malted barley. This wheated bourbon features an age statement of seven years and is bottled at 97 proof.

The whiskey’s label reads:

“‘Humor is the universal solvent against the abrasive elements of life.’ Parental guidance followed by the original, respected, and memorable Alan K. Simpson. Forthright and funny. Family and friendship. Defining principles that inform a disarming approach to all opportunities and challenges. Army Infantry, State Legislature, US Senate, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution, and countless others made better by his wit and wisdom. Cody, Wyoming, and the United States are lucky to have him. And we are proud to honor him with a bourbon of character and distinction fit for a legend.”

About Alan K. Simpson

Born in 1931, Simpson is a member of the Republican Party who represented Wyoming as a senator from 1979 to 1997.

He also was appointed by Barack Obama to the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform, which made several recommendations to reduce the national debt.

Wyoming Whiskey Integrity Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Sticky toffee pudding, buttercream icing, peach preserves, chocolate-covered cherries, and dark-dried fruits.

Taste: Rich, decadent notes of cherry-filled Black Forest cake, dark berry pie, caramelized sugar, followed by waves of Jamaican allspice.

Finish: Lingering notes of chocolate-covered espresso beans, Tres leches cake, fruit cocktail, hazelnut cream and brown baking spices.

