Wyoming Whiskey Continues National Parks Bourbon Series

Wyoming Whiskey this month continued its National Parks Limited Edition series of small-batch bourbons. The second release in the series is devoted to Yellowstone National Park.

Sales of National Parks No. 2 will benefit Yellowstone Forever.

Last year, the company donated $120,000 to Yellowstone Forever. This year, it’s pledging an additional $150,000. That $150,000 number is fitting since this year is the park’s 150th anniversary. In March, Limestone Branch Distillery announced a new bourbon celebrating Yellowstone’s 150-year mark.

Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 is a 5-year bourbon bottled at 105 proof.

The bottle has been released in Yellowstone and throughout Wyoming, according to Laramie Live.

Wyoming Whiskey introduced its National Parks series in April 2021 with a Grand Tetons-themed bourbon.

Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 Tasting Notes, via Flaviar

Color: Amber

Nose: Aromas of sandalwood, cane sugar, orange cream, peach, and subtle notes of lemon peel.

Taste: Smooth flavors of marzipan buttercream, carrot cake, browned spices, hints of toffee, and salted caramel.

Finish: Zesty orange and lemon, lingering oak, black pepper, and leather.

