Kentucky Bourbon Trail Adds New Sponsor | Whiskey Raiders

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail added a new top-level sponsor to its roster, The Butchertown Grocery Bakery in Louisville.

BG Bakery is Butchertown’s first European-style bakery and proudly offers freshly made bread and pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more. It also features a retail wine & spirits shop with its own exclusive private barrel select bottles of Bourbon.

“The Butchertown Grocery name is storied within Bourbon circles for its culinary and cocktail prowess, and the Bakery is a great extension of that,” said Mandy Ryan, director of the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail® experiences.

As an official sponsor, the BG Bakery will receive prominent placement on the KBT® website and marketing materials, including recommended itineraries, signage, and more. The bakery joins the Campbell House Hotel, Independent Stave Co., Marriott Louisville East, Mint Julep Experiences, Pegasus Distillery Experiences, Seelbach Hotel, and VisitLex as Barrel level sponsors.

“We look forward to being a place for Bourbon visitors to relax and refuel between tours while having the opportunity to show them what the team can do. We are excited to be an Official Sponsor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour.”

BG Bakery Principal owner John Moore said, “We are honored to receive the designation for the BG Bakery as an Official Sponsor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour. This will enhance our presence in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail attraction in collaboration with our local distilleries and the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.”

According to a prepared statement from KBT®” Bourbon visitors took 1.5 million distillery tours in 2021 – down only 14% from the pre-pandemic record in 2019 of 1.72 million tours. Total attendance would have set a new record in 2021 if not for distillery closures and tour limits due to Covid.”

The KBT Craft Tour® set its own record in 2021 as well, with over 600,000 distillery stops, a 35% increase from the previous 2019 record.

