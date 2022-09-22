ZZ Top Releases Tres Hombres Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

Rock band ZZ Top on Thursday announced the release of its second limited-run whiskey, Tres Hombres Bourbon.

This is the second release from Tres Hombres following the brand’s Texas Whisky, which was created in partnership with Waco, Texas distillery Balcones.

The bourbon will be available starting this week at select retailers in Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas.

Not much else has been revealed about the new expression, however. The brand says it is “made from three classic grains, three distinct mashbills, and three fierce years baked in the southern heat. From that, we can glean that this is a blended bourbon. However, we don’t know the age or mashbill details of its components or even price or availability. We hope the brand will release more information about this release soon.

“The launch of our 2021 Texas Whisky was an overwhelming success,” ZZ Top manager Carl Stubner said, according to The Music Universe. “We look forward to sharing this new sweeter expression with our fans and friends to enjoy raising a glass to followers of good whisky across the country.”

