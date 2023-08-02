ASAP Rocky Launches New Mercer + Prince Campaign

On Wednesday, ASAP Rocky has debuted a new video campaign for his whisky brand, Mercer + Prince. The New York-born rapper stars in the campaign for the twice-distilled, Mizunara oak-influenced whisky brand.

The #1 Billboard Rapper launched the whisky in partnership with global wine and spirits mega-brand, E.& J. Gallo in March 2022.

Mercer + Prince is twice distilled in Coffey stills and aged for a minimum of four years in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels and is “influenced” by Mizunara oak, according to the brand.

The campaign features footage of the stylish rapper closely watching every facet of the whisky-making process at the brand’s facilities. It’s unclear where specifically the production takes place, as all we know is it’s made in Canada. In the video, the production process is broken down into Rocky’s “ASAP” initials: artifacts, sculpting, aroma and packaging.

In an interview with Complex, ASAP Rocky offered some insight on the best ways to enjoy his whisky. The rapper suggested enjoying it with sugar cane syrup, fresh lime juice and pineapple juice or in a spiked Arnold Palmer.

Rocky also confided to the outlet that he enjoys seeing different demographics enjoying his whisky and noted the brand’s appeal to women and drinkers who are newer to whisky.

“There is an amazing network of women who enjoy the whisky, so we are looking for ways to support and integrate into those communities.” Rocky told Complex. “On the other side we also have some women who are not typically whisky drinkers but found their place with our elixir. Either way, we love to continue to break down the stereotype of what a whisky drinker looks like and ensure that everyone feels welcome when it comes to Mercer + Prince.”

Is Mercer + Prince Whisky Any Good?

Whiskey Raiders Chief Spirits Critic Jay West reviewed Mercer + Prince in a video and described it as an “interesting step” that could speak to “a new audience” and convert “new fans” to the whisky fold.

Check out the full video:

