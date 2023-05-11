Former NHL Star Chris Pronger Launches The JRNY Whisky

Former NHL star defenseman, Stanley Cup winner, captain of the St. Louis Blues and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger is releasing a whisky alongside his brother, Sean Pronger. The Canadian whisky is named The JRNY (pronounced “journey”).

“I’ve always loved to share stories over a nice glass of whisky and that’s what this is all about,” Sean Pronger said, according to KMOV. “Not all of us were second overall picks in the NHL draft with our journey broadcast to the world like my baby brother. The JRNY whisky is made to celebrate the incredible journeys of everyday people.”

The JRNY Canadian Whisky was distilled and bottled by Niagara Falls Craft Distillers. Per KMOV, the whiskey is made from Saskatchewan grain blended with purified filtered water from the Niagara River. It is aged in new American oak barrels for three years and one day and finished in aged barrels for a “short time.”

It’s unclear what sort of grains the whiskey is made from (rye, corn, barley or wheat) or what sort of “aged barrels” the whiskey was finished in.

“This isn’t a typical celebrity alcohol brand,” said Andy Murison, NFCD’s president, CEO and co-founder. “Chris and Sean have been involved right from the outset even helping select the name – the JRNY. We like to say the world may not need another whisky, but it definitely needs another story.”

The JRNY will be available in Missouri and Illinois this month with further expansion planned for Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, and New York, Texas and “beyond,” according to KMOV.

The JRNY is priced at under $40 in Canada and $25 in the U.S., per KMOV.

Each bottle of JRNY Whiskey displays the signatures of Chris and Sean Pronger, as well as “44,” Chris Pronger’s number in the NHL. The whiskey’s ABV of 44% is also a reference to his number.

“Even though Sean and I are super close, our hockey careers meant that we didn’t spend a whole lot of time together,” Chris Pronger said. “Some things Sean and I love with a passion are Canada, hockey, whisky, and bringing people together. I’m excited to embark on this journey with my brother to introduce people to The JRNY, a delicious and affordable Canadian whisky right in time for the NHL playoffs. Even if some people didn’t love me as a player, I think they’re going to like my whisky.”

Chris Pronger was selected second overall by the Hartford Whalers in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft and enjoyed an 18-year career in the league, playing for the Whalers, Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. He spent more time in St. Louis, where he played from 1995 to 2004, than anywhere else. He won the Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Ducks.

In 2017, Chris Pronger was named one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” in history.

Sean Pronger was a hockey journeyman. Between 1988 and 2005, he played for 20 teams across nine leagues, including seven NHL teams. He published a book titled “Journeyman” chronicling his hockey career.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram