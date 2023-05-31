Solange Knowles Helps Launch Crown Royal Golden Apple Whisky

On Wednesday, Crown Royal launched a new partnership to a wholly different beat with its latest release: Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 Years. The Canadian whisky brand has tapped Solange Knowles and Saint Heron to host a series of events meant to showcase the creativity and innovation behind the new flavored whisky.

Knowles is a multifaceted artist best known for her music. She is the sister of Beyoncé Knowles.

Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 Years is scheduled to hit retail shelves on June 1. The 40%-ABV expression will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $249.99.

Golden Apple is a blend of whiskies aged for 23 years and infused with the flavor of Golden Delicious Apples. The brand describes the whisky as having aromas of cinnamon, creamy vanilla and toasted oak.

“Crown Royal represents the same values of quality, craftsmanship and innovation that we create at Saint Heron. I admire their legacy of creating and influencing cultural iconography, as it is something that is always at the forefront of my creative process,” Knowles said in a news release.

Saint Heron is a creative agency, community and music studio that has yielded clothing, short films, art installations and artists-in-residency programs, according to Architectural Digest.

Crown Royal has a longstanding history of partnering with musicians, from a 2022 Super Bowl commercial with Foo Fighters Frontman David Grohl to collaborating with Lainey Wilson to honor veterans at the CMA Awards in the same year.

This year’s Golden Apple launch promotion will include an invite-only event with Solange Knowles in Houston, where tastemakers and whisky aficionados alike can experience the new release and enjoy music, art, food and culture.

As part of a coordinated effort in the launch, consumers will also be able to take part in a musical augmented reality experience from the brand incorporating QR codes placed on bottles that will roll out mid-June.

“This disruptive new liquid offering is a result of a shared commitment to innovation and creativity that speaks to our fans that have been patiently waiting for an evolution of Regal Apple,” said Director of Crown Royal Whisky Hadley Schafer.

The partnership between Crown Royal and Solange will continue into early 2024, with the aim of highlighting new innovations, brand heritage and tradition behind the Canadian spirit.

“Launching a partnership with an artist like Solange Knowles brings the expertise of a leading whisky brand and the fresh perspective and vision of a creative trailblazer who routinely pushes artistic boundaries together in such an authentic manner. We are excited to continue creating tasteful, groundbreaking experiences following this launch.” Schafer concluded.

