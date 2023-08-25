Pendleton Whisky Launches Limited Champions Edition Release

Pendleton Whisky announced the 2023 release of the Champions Edition, meant to honor those who take part in the Pendleton Round-Up in Pendleton, Oregon. The limited-release bottle is set to hit the shelves in Oregon exclusively, according to a news release from Pendleton Whisky.

The bespoke label design was inspired by the Pendleton Round-Up, which the brand claims is one of the oldest and most prestigious rodeos in the American West. The town of Pendleton was first established in 1880 and held its first rodeo round-up in 1910. It is one of the longest-running rodeos in the U.S. and is considered by many to be the “heart of the town of Pendleton.”

This year’s Pendleton Round-Up is set to take place from Sept. 9-16.

The liquid in the limited-edition bottle is the brand’s Original Pendleton Whisky. It is distilled and barrel-aged in American oak barrels in Canada before making its way down to Oregon in the U.S.

At the Oregon facilities, the spirit is cut with glacier-fed waters from Mt. Hood and bottled. The expression clocks in at 80 proof. Pendleton Whisky is the Official Spirit of the ProRodeo Cowboy Association and the Official Whisky of the Professional Bull Riding Velocity Tour according to the brand.

In June, the distillery released its Military Edition Bottle to help U.S. Veterans. $100,000 of the proceeds were donated to the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Pendleton Whisky Champions Edition 2023 Tasting Notes, Via the brand

Nose: Vanilla, honey, butterscotch and custard interlaced with freshly grated cinnamon bark.

Taste: Warm autumn fruit, honey balanced with spice.

Finish: Medium balance and smooth finish.

