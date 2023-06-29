 Pendleton Whisky Plans to Support Veterans In These Ways
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Canadian

‘We’ve Got Your 6’: Pendleton Whisky Is Stepping Up to the Plate to Help US Veterans — Here’s How

Cynthia MerstenJun 29th, 2023, 11:20 am
Pendleton Whisky

Pendleton Whiskey’s Military Edition is available for purchase for the third year in a row. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Canadian whisky brand Pendleton Whisky has launched its annual Military Edition bottle for the third year in a row, Men’s Journal reported Monday.

The 2023 Military Edition Bottle is set to sell for $30.99 from the distillery’s website and is available for purchase exclusively in the U.S. Bottled at 80 proof, the whisky was aged in oak barrels and distilled in Canada before being cut to proof with glacier-fed water from Mt. Hood and bottled in Oregon.

The branded logo on the bottle reads “We’ve got your 6” as a subtle nod to active service personnel. It is Pendleton Whisky’s way of saying, “We’ve got your back,” according to the brand.

$100,000 of the proceeds will be donated to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization eponymously named by a journalist who was injured while reporting in Iraq. Woodruff has made it his life’s mission to offer support to veterans and their families.

Pendleton Whisky

Pendleton Whisky’s Military Edition. (Photo: Pendleton Whisky)

Veterans face a variety of issues upon returning from active service. A report done by the Costs of War Project in association with Brown University calculated that over 30,000 active duty personnel and veterans after the 9/11 wars died by suicide in 2021 — and mental health is just the tip of the iceberg.

According to Feeding America, one in nine working-age veterans face food insecurity after serving, and 1.2 million low-income veterans use SNAP, food benefits previously known as food stamps.

Partnerships between Pendleton Whisky and Bob Woodruff aim to offer support to veterans in a way that the government cannot.

“I think it’s enormously important for public-private partnerships as well as government assistance,” Todd Duso, COO and CFO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said, according to Men’s Journal. “There’s so much the government can’t do, so if private companies don’t step in and fill those gaps, veterans don’t get the services they need and deserve.”

In addition to offering the limited-edition expression, Pendleton Whisky is launching the “Serve One Forward” cocktail program from May 20 to Sept. 30.

Each time a customer purchases a cocktail from participating bars made with Pendleton whisky, the distillery will donate $1 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation and will offer participating customers $5 off their next bottle of Pendleton Whisky.

Pendleton Whisky Military Edition Tasting Notes, via the Brand

Nose: Vanilla, honey, and butterscotch.

Taste: Autumn fruits and spice.

Finish: Medium balance with a smooth finish.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

You may also like: