Pendleton Whisky Plans to Support Veterans In These Ways

Canadian whisky brand Pendleton Whisky has launched its annual Military Edition bottle for the third year in a row, Men’s Journal reported Monday.

The 2023 Military Edition Bottle is set to sell for $30.99 from the distillery’s website and is available for purchase exclusively in the U.S. Bottled at 80 proof, the whisky was aged in oak barrels and distilled in Canada before being cut to proof with glacier-fed water from Mt. Hood and bottled in Oregon.

The branded logo on the bottle reads “We’ve got your 6” as a subtle nod to active service personnel. It is Pendleton Whisky’s way of saying, “We’ve got your back,” according to the brand.

$100,000 of the proceeds will be donated to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization eponymously named by a journalist who was injured while reporting in Iraq. Woodruff has made it his life’s mission to offer support to veterans and their families.

Veterans face a variety of issues upon returning from active service. A report done by the Costs of War Project in association with Brown University calculated that over 30,000 active duty personnel and veterans after the 9/11 wars died by suicide in 2021 — and mental health is just the tip of the iceberg.

According to Feeding America, one in nine working-age veterans face food insecurity after serving, and 1.2 million low-income veterans use SNAP, food benefits previously known as food stamps.

Partnerships between Pendleton Whisky and Bob Woodruff aim to offer support to veterans in a way that the government cannot.

“I think it’s enormously important for public-private partnerships as well as government assistance,” Todd Duso, COO and CFO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said, according to Men’s Journal. “There’s so much the government can’t do, so if private companies don’t step in and fill those gaps, veterans don’t get the services they need and deserve.”

In addition to offering the limited-edition expression, Pendleton Whisky is launching the “Serve One Forward” cocktail program from May 20 to Sept. 30.

Each time a customer purchases a cocktail from participating bars made with Pendleton whisky, the distillery will donate $1 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation and will offer participating customers $5 off their next bottle of Pendleton Whisky.

Pendleton Whisky Military Edition Tasting Notes, via the Brand

Nose: Vanilla, honey, and butterscotch.

Taste: Autumn fruits and spice.

Finish: Medium balance with a smooth finish.

