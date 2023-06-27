Playboy's Rare Hare Spirits Launches Lucky Bastard Whiskey

On Monday, Playboy’s Rare Hare Spirits launched its latest whiskey release as part of the barrel discovery series, a Canadian whiskey dubbed “Lucky Bastard.” The spirit was finished in Pineau Des Charentes barrels and bottled at 89 proof.

The limited-edition bottle is set for pre-sale at $599 via Rare Hare’s website. Bottles are scheduled to ship in mid-July.

Lucky Bastard earned its moniker as an homage to Playboy’s ventures in the gaming world, and the brand draws its inspiration for whiskey-making from the Cognac production process.

Pineau Des Charentes is what Food & Wine refers to as a “distant cousin” to Cognac. The aperitif is a blend of the Cognac region’s grape juice distilled with the Cognac brandy itself. Pineau de Charentes is naturally lower in alcohol than Cognac and just a bit stronger than wine. The aperitif has been gaining attention from mixologists around the world and can be used in spritzers and spirit-forward cocktails.

The liquid was aged in Pineau Des Charentes casks for 120 days in a collaborative, multi-step process.

“This whiskey was with the collaboration of expert blenders, cooperages, and winemakers. We tasted weekly and chased flavors using whatever methods regulations allowed,” Rare Hare Spirits Chief Operations Officer Alex Moore said in a news release. “This required close attention to the weather and changing between sunny or shaded parts of our facilities. Extensive aging requires particular care to prevent over-oaking of a product. As with cognac, aging something for so long takes special attention to design and intention. It’s not a product you throw in a barrel and forget about.”

Playboy ventured into spirits in 2022 with a tequila collaboration between the leisure brand and tequila producer Código 1530. Rare Hare subsequently switched gears with the release of two other whiskeys, 1953 and Lapine. Both bottles sell for between $600 and $1,000.

Lucky Bastard is Playboy’s third whiskey. To see if it’s worth the cost, read our review here.

Rare Hare Spirits ‘Lucky Bastard’ Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Aroma: Vanilla bean, golden raisin, bee pollen.

Palate: Browned butter, sugar, young coconut.

Finish: Banana peel, Martinique rhum, plantains.

