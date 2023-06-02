Actor Kiefer Sutherland Launches Red Bank Whisky

Kiefer Sutherland, the Canadian actor known for “The Lost Boys” and “24,” launched Red Bank Whisky in mid-May. The 40%-ABV spirit officially landed on the first shelves in Nova Scotia during World Whisky Day weekend.

Red Bank Whisky is set to fully roll out in Canada later this year.

“Red Bank isn’t just a whisky,” Sutherland said in a news release, “It is a testament to the passion and artistry of Canadian craftsmanship and a reflection of the warm East Coast hospitality you can always bank on.”

The brand was co-founded by Sutherland, Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele in 2022.

In addition to being an accomplished actor, Sutherland is a musician and whisky enthusiast. The country singer wrote a song dubbed “Not Enough Whiskey,” which released in 2016.

Considering his passion for whisky, it’s no surprise the actor chose to take his love for the spirit to another level and co-found Red Bank Whisky.

More About Red Bank Whisky

The team sought out the talents of Master Blender Michel Marcil, who earned his claim to fame crafting flavored whiskies, according to Whisky Magazine.

Red Bank Whisky is a blend of rye, corn and wheat whiskies and was made on the rugged shores of Nova Scotia.

It is meant to be an expression of coastal terroir, according to the brand.

