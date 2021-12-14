Bloody Marianne Recipe for Christmas Morning | Whiskey Raiders

The bloody mary is a staple on Christmas morning while their kids open their gifts. However, if you don’t have the typical vodka or tequila, it can also be made with whiskey, believe it or not; it’s called the bloody marianne.

There are tons of ways to make bloody marys, but the best thing about this particular cocktail is that it’s easily customizable to each person’s specific taste, and the exact measurements are incredibly lax.

Ingredients:

2.5 oz. Whiskey

3-4 cups of tomato juice

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1-5 dashes of hot sauce (optional)

.25 tsp. prepared horseradish

1 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

Garnish:

The garnish for a bloody marianne can get highly creative, from a few martini olives to actual sliders sticking out of your drink. The most important thing to remember is to keep it savory. Popular garnishes include martini olives, cherry tomatoes, pickled asparagus, pickles, bacon, shrimp, celery, etc.

The more items included in the garnish, the better.

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a glass and top with ice, stir to combine. Add your garnish on top and enjoy!

