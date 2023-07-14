Bright Cellars Looks For America's Worst Home Bartender

Bright Cellars, the company behind Day & Night Margaritas, is looking for America’s worst home bartender.

The company announced in a news release on Thursday that it is running an Instagram challenge offering the winner round-trip airfare for two to Mexico. To enter, participants have to post a video or image demonstrating their lack of mixology skills or shoddy home bar situation with the hashtag #AmericasWorstHomeBartender.

If you’re the type of person who uses 10-year-old olive brine from that glass jar of expired Kalamatas growing mold in the back of your fridge in your martini — yeah, we see you, and also: gross — then maybe this is the challenge for you.

The challenge is meant to celebrate Bright Cellars Day & Night Margaritas. These pre-made margaritas were designed to take the guesswork out of making what is rapidly becoming one of America’s most popular drinks to order at a bar in 2023, according to Esquire.

Bright Cellars offers both strawberry and lime-flavored ready-to-drink margaritas with blue Weber agave. The just-add-ice margaritas are gluten-free and contain 15% ABV.

“We launched Day & Night Margaritas to make enjoying America’s favorite cocktail as easy as humanly possible,” said CEO of Bright Cellars, Joe Megibow in the release. “To that point, we apologize that we are unable to provide the ice. Sorry. But we don’t apologize for how great they taste, ice or not.”

Ready-to-drink cocktails have rapidly gained in popularity over the past few years, and according to a study reported on by The Spirits Business, they are projected to grow by 11% in 2023.

In the whiskey space, Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickle made headlines in late June with a canned bourbon smash cocktail dubbed the “Bourbon Smash.” The cocktail is a hybridized version of a mint julip and whisky sour.

RTDs take a lot of the trouble out of home mixology, which is exactly what Bright Cellars is hoping to accomplish with their latest offering, according to the brand.

It turns out Bright Cellars may not have to look very far for America’s Worst Bartender, however. When the brand ran a survey about home bar setups, 40% of participants responded with: “Does my stovetop count?”

