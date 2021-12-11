Minty Irishman- A Festive Whiskey Infused Spin on the White Russian | Whiskey Raiders

The Minty Irishman is a peppermint white Russian using Irish whiskey instead of vodka. However, if you don’t have Irish whiskey, bourbon will work just as well.

Between the fun candy cane rim and the flavor- it tastes identical to mint chocolate chip ice cream- this cocktail is sure to be a hit at any holiday party, or even just for you on Christmas morning.

Ingredients

2 oz Irish Whiskey or Bourbon

2 oz Kahlua

*4 oz Half & Half

*1 dash Peppermint Extract

Chocolate syrup

Crushed Candy Canes

*You can sub the peppermint extract and half and half with peppermint coffee creamer, but using extract and a half and half gives the drink a more authentic flavor.

Instructions

The key to making this drink successfully has one glass to make the drink in and pouring it into your drinking glass. I used a cocktail shaker and poured the finished drink into your drinking glass with the dark chocolate/crushed candy cane rim.

Step one: The rim

Dip your drinking glass into a bowl with the chocolate sauce, and immediately take it out and dip it into the crushed candy canes.

Step two: The drink

Put some ice in the glass or shaker you are making your drink in. After that, add your whiskey, Kahlua, half and half, and peppermint extract.

Step three: Shake!

Stir your glass or shake the cocktail shaker to mix the ingredients. Pour into your drinking glass and enjoy!

